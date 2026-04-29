If you need us, we'll be busy dusting off our Spring florals and Chanel boots because The Devil Wears Prada 2 is imminent.

Released on 1 May, the long-awaited sequel to the 2006 comedy has got everyone re-centering fashion in their lives, and turning to all things luxury in a bid to emulate the ever-graceful (and always sharp-witted) Miranda Priestly.

Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci, and Anne Hathaway are all returning for the sequel, which follows the real-time downfall of print magazines, with Andy (Hathaway) and Emily (Blunt) forced to go head-to-head once more in a bid to drive up revenue for Runway magazine.

We've already had a peep behind the curtain of what's to come thanks to on-set photos dropping during filming over the last 12 months, and searches are up as much as 350 per cent for some of the movie's key locations - a trend we've witnessed with other popular shows and movies, including HBO's The White Lotus.

“Films like The Devil Wears Prada don’t just stay on screen, they quickly translate into real world travel demand. When audiences start seeing iconic locations, especially luxury ones, those places often become highly in demand almost overnight,” echoes Matas Cenys, head of product at Saily.

"Today’s travellers are not just visiting places, they’re trying to step into a certain lifestyle."

Seems perfectly-timed to get planning that summer sojourn, if you ask us.

Here are some of the Devil Wears Prada 2's key filming locations, and how to spend a Prada-inspired trip there...

Milan, Italy

iStock

Milan has already cemented itself as one of the world's fashion capitals, so, as the home of Prada, it'll come as no surprise that The Devil Wears Prada 2 was spotted filming at some of the city's key locations, including Pinacoteca di Brera; home to the city's largest and most prestigious art collection.

Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Meryl Streep were all spotted around the city's streets, too, just a stone's throw away from the original Prada store opened in 1913, and still housed today in the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II arcade.

In the trailer, we see Miranda stood alone in the iconic shopping mall, adorned in sequins, no less.

Lake Como, Italy

20th Century Studios

One of Italy's most luxurious, picturesque destinations, Lake Como is a fitting place to find Miranda Priestly, thanks to its private atmosphere and grand palazzo stays, with sweeping views up the lake itself.

In the movie, it would appear Andy and Emily visit Villa Balbiano, the 16th-century home of Cardinal Tolomeo Gallio - and now, one of the Lake's most sought-after wedding venues.

Surrounded by topiary, it's the largest private residence on the lake, and boasts an outdoor swimming pool, a private pier and a boathouse.

The nearby villages of Brienno and Argegno also feature in the upcoming movie, and perfectly encapsulate the Dolce Vita lifestyle: slow living, relaxed cafes, and bold, quintessentially Italian architecture.

Long Island, New York

iStock

One of New York's less visited, more exclusive destinations, Long Island is rumoured to play a role in the upcoming movie, after production was spotted at a number of locations.

Miranda eyeing up her retirement spot, perhaps?

The neighbourhood is home to a number of celebrities as well as the ultra-wealthy, with Billy Joel's former $47 million home thought to be one of the on-screen spots used for the movie.

Away from the glamour, it's considered a relaxed spot to visit white-sand beaches, or the historical Montauk Point Lighthouse.

Manhattan, New York City

20th Century Studios

The original Devil Wears Prada is set in the heart of Manhattan (at the fictional Runway Magazine offices, of course), and unsurprisingly, that's where much of the sequel will be set too.

The American Museum of Natural History, the ever-trendy Hudson Yards, Central Park, and the luxury boutiques of SoHo are just some of the most-recognisable places that will pop up.

Bracing for the impact of DWP fans, Hudson Yards has also just announced a lineup of free concerts, fitness classes, and sports viewing parties for the months ahead. In the trailer, we see it as the location where Andy is ditched by Miranda to take the train.

Of course, it wouldn't be The Devil Wears Prada without a trip down memory lane to East 73rd Street in Manhattan's Upper East Side - also known as the swanky townhouse where Miranda Priestly lives. We've no doubt this will be one of the biggest must-see spots for any NYC trip in 2026.

Brooklyn, New York City

20th Century Studios

Food and drink always forms a huge part of our travel itinerary planning, and there's good news, because Brooklyn's luminous Long Island Bar makes an appearance in the upcoming Devil Wears Prada 2.

The casual corner joint, which has been operating for 55 years and opens between 5pm and midnight six days per week, bills itself as an "atmospheric watering hole serving up cocktails, beer, wine & more in simple, retro surroundings."

Their menu comprises of classic cocktails and a handful of relaxed, all-American dishes from shrimp cocktail to a Long Island burger.

However, they don't take reservations, so get down early.

In the words of Miranda herself... that's all.

Why not read...

The Devil Wears Prada 2 has prompted a resurgence of this 19th century fashion trend

How much does it cost to stay at Le Château de la Messardière? Inside The White Lotus season 4’s location