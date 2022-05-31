Fans of The Chris and Rosie Ramsey Show have been left horrified by an anecdote sent in by a viewer that revealed an embarrassing situation they were put in with their dog.

Comedian Lou Sanders read the story during their Please Keep Me Anonymous segment, as the room cringed.

The person in question was eating a tuna mayonnaise sandwich while their dog lingered, getting excited at the prospect of getting a piece.

When getting up they realised they had mayo on their arm, licked it, and you guessed it...it wasn't mayo. Yikes.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

