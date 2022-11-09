Clive Myrie has impressed during his start to life as Mastermind host, and now the journalist and presenter has been praised for reassuring a contestant on the show.

The programme is one of the most pressurised quiz programmes on telly, and it seemed to be proving intimidating for one contestant on Tuesday evening.

Quizzer Hilary seemed to be very nervous during her time in the hot seat and appeared to be anxious while answering questions.

She managed to get 11 answers right during the first set of questions in the specialist round and got off to a strong start.

However, she looked close to tears when returning to her seat after the round and Clive checked in on her.

“Hilary, can I just check, are you okay?” he said, leaning over to ask how she was doing.

Hilary confirmed that she was fine to continue, and Myrie was praised on social media for his actions.

“Nice touch by Clive Myrie in tonight's mastermind to ask how the contestant was after her first round. The woman was clearly very nervous and it was good to see Clive asking after her,” one wrote.

“Never seen this before! Kudos to @CliveMyrieBBC to check she was OK,” another said.





Myrie has hosted Mastermind since 2021, when he took over from long-standing host John Humphrys.

The 58-year-old was one of the UK journalists reporting out of Ukraine during the early days of the conflict this year, and he previously found a moment to relax in Kyiv by watching himself host Mastermind.

