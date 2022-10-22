A conspiracy theorist went directly against her own beliefs while competing on The Chase, and it left the internet in hysterics.

A player on the Australian version of the show was mocked after discussing her passion for conspiracies – only to directly contradict herself when answering the very first question.

Host Larry Emdur spoke to contestant Laura during a recent episode on Australia’s Seven network and asked her about her passions and hobbies.

The mother-of-two explained that she loved conspiracy theories and that she believed that the moon landing in 1969 never happened.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

After saying her interests included “aliens” and “space”, she was then asked: “Do you believe that man walked on the moon?”

“No I don’t. I think it was a conspiracy,” she replied.

Laura made an interesting appearance on The Chase Australia Seven

Then, seconds later, she went back on her statement.

The very first question asked during the cash builder round was: “The first person to set foot on the moon was US astronaut Neil who?”

Without skipping a beat, Laura answered: “Armstrong.”

As you can imagine, the answer provoked quite the response online.

Many took to Reddit to discuss the moment, with one saying: “She should’ve answered, actor Neil Armstrong.”

Another joked: “Suddenly she's a believer!”

“So Neil Armstrong must be an alien then,” another said.

One more commented: “Have you ever noticed that Neil Armstrong and E.T. are never in the same place at the same time? Coincidence? I think not.”

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.