A new dinosaur documentary is set to be released next month, narrated by none other than Sir David Attenborough - and dino fans are pretty ecstatic at the news.

Prehistoric Plant is set to drop on Apple TV+ in May and the programme is said to combine "award-winning wildlife filmmaking, the latest paleontology learnings and state-of-the-art technology to unveil the spectacular habitats and inhabitants of ancient Earth for a one-of-a-kind immersive experience."

The series has been produced by Jon Favreau and Mike Gunton along with the BBC Studios Natural History Unit and will include photorealistic visual effects as seen in The Lion King (2019), and The Jungle Book (2016) - two films that Favreau directed and produced.

Music is important for nature documentaries to set the atmosphere and so with the show featuring an original score from Oscar-winning film score composer Han Zimmer, it will be a treat for both the eyes and ears.

"Join us for a story you have never heard, on a scale you have never witnessed," the instantly recognisable voice of Attenborough, 95, narrated.

Given the new discoveries in recent years about the appearance and behaviour of dinosaurs which have further developed our understanding of the creatures, fans are delighted to see these findings come to life in the documentary (we can't wait to spot a feathered T-Rex).

Since the announcement, dinosaur enthusiasts have expressed their glee at the new series and can't wait to watch - and it's set to be an eventful week as the show's premiere will be a week-long event, with one episode of the five-part series being released each day.

























With the film, Jurassic World Dominion set to be released in cinema later this year in June - it's certainly a good year to be a fan of the prehistoric reptiles.

The first episode ofPrehistoric Plant will be released on Monday, May 23 on Apple TV+, with the final episode airing on Friday, May 27.



