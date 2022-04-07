A new dinosaur documentary is set to be released next month, narrated by none other than Sir David Attenborough - and dino fans are pretty ecstatic at the news.
Prehistoric Plant is set to drop on Apple TV+ in May and the programme is said to combine "award-winning wildlife filmmaking, the latest paleontology learnings and state-of-the-art technology to unveil the spectacular habitats and inhabitants of ancient Earth for a one-of-a-kind immersive experience."
The series has been produced by Jon Favreau and Mike Gunton along with the BBC Studios Natural History Unit and will include photorealistic visual effects as seen in The Lion King (2019), and The Jungle Book (2016) - two films that Favreau directed and produced.
Music is important for nature documentaries to set the atmosphere and so with the show featuring an original score from Oscar-winning film score composer Han Zimmer, it will be a treat for both the eyes and ears.
"Join us for a story you have never heard, on a scale you have never witnessed," the instantly recognisable voice of Attenborough, 95, narrated.
Given the new discoveries in recent years about the appearance and behaviour of dinosaurs which have further developed our understanding of the creatures, fans are delighted to see these findings come to life in the documentary (we can't wait to spot a feathered T-Rex).
Experience the wondrous story of life on Earth\u2026 66 million years ago. #PrehistoricPlanet arrives May 23 on Apple TV+ http://apple.co/Prehistoric\u00a0pic.twitter.com/gk9Vq7zczJ— Apple TV+ (@Apple TV+) 1648900800
Since the announcement, dinosaur enthusiasts have expressed their glee at the new series and can't wait to watch - and it's set to be an eventful week as the show's premiere will be a week-long event, with one episode of the five-part series being released each day.
Jesus Christ I still can't get over this. The CGI, the camerawork, the narration, the dinosaurs' behavior, the environment... IT'S JUST PERFECThttps://twitter.com/AppleTVPlus/status/1510225532314603521\u00a0\u2026— JoJira \ud83e\udd96 (@JoJira \ud83e\udd96) 1649196211
I've rewatched this clip a million times by now. Sometimes I leave it on repeat in the background while doing other stuff, because the music in this is BEAUTIFUL. Especially when the camera follows the juvie up to its father, then zooms out to give a proper shot of his majesty.https://twitter.com/AppleTVPlus/status/1510225532314603521\u00a0\u2026— Riamus \ud83e\udd96\ud83e\udd96 (Commissions Open!!) (@Riamus \ud83e\udd96\ud83e\udd96 (Commissions Open!!)) 1649195194
I love Jurassic World and always will. But this\u2026. \n\nThis is dinosaurs as they truly were. It\u2019s awe inspiring and beautiful. This is going to be the definitive paleontology documentary. Unreal.https://twitter.com/AppleTVPlus/status/1510225532314603521\u00a0\u2026— Philip \ud83e\udd95 (@Philip \ud83e\udd95) 1648919077
literally started crying. there are tear tracks on my face from the sheer beauty of this trailerhttps://twitter.com/AppleTVPlus/status/1510225532314603521\u00a0\u2026— Cay (pronounced "gay" with a C) (@Cay (pronounced "gay" with a C)) 1648914923
I\u2019m gonna be insufferable when this comes out. Big day for dinosaur kidshttps://twitter.com/AppleTVPlus/status/1510225532314603521\u00a0\u2026— Tristan Kelly (@Tristan Kelly) 1649084797
PREHISTORIC PLANET IS LOOKING SO GOODpic.twitter.com/KRWK9MovYy— Armin Reindl (@Armin Reindl) 1648840869
Prehistoric Planet looks like it\u2019s going to be absolutely gorgeous. I feel like we haven\u2019t had accurate dinosaur content of this high quality and high budget in over 10 years. \n\nPraise the feathered dinosaurs pic.twitter.com/Y8FSxpBk4o— Trey the Explainer (@Trey the Explainer) 1648845358
With the film, Jurassic World Dominion set to be released in cinema later this year in June - it's certainly a good year to be a fan of the prehistoric reptiles.
The first episode ofPrehistoric Plant will be released on Monday, May 23 on Apple TV+, with the final episode airing on Friday, May 27.
