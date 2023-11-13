Kay Burley criticised for 'fat shaming' David Cameron after unexpected return

Following the sacking of the home secretary Suella Braverman, prime minister Rishi Sunak has initiated a cabinet reshuffle that has raised some eyebrows thanks to the familiar face of David Cameron, who has surprisingly been appointed foreign secretary.

With all eyes (and news cameras) on Number 10, broadcasters were shocked when former PM Cameron emerged from a car that pulled up to Downing Street shortly after the Braverman announcement.

Broadcasting live on Sky News, cameras recorded the comings and goings at Downing Street as Kay Burley and Sky News’ deputy political editor Sam Coates commentated over the footage.

As Cameron emerged from a black Land Rover, Burley appeared to be in shock and began laughing in disbelief, saying, “I was not expecting that!”.

Coates explained what Cameron has done since resigning as the Conservative leader in 2016 following the Leave vote, saying he “never really found his feet after leaving the job of Prime Minister”, having done various jobs and written a memoir.

Burley chimed in, commenting that Cameron had also “put on weight” – comments that were very quickly criticised as fat shaming.

One person pointed out: “Nah, Kay Burley is so mean. How can she list what David Cameron’s been doing since leaving office, and she says he ‘put on weight.’ What’s that got to do with anything?”

Someone else wrote: “‘Put on weight’. Imagine if that was a female ex-PM. The hypocrisy is hilarious.”

“Kay Burley is dreadful at her job, obviously, but I wasn't expecting her to fat shame David Cameron for no reason,” someone else argued.

Another asked Burley directly: “@KayBurley did you seriously just say, in a list of David Cameron’s post-PM achievements, that he has put on weight???

“Come on. You’re supposed to be a journalist. Imagine you said that about a woman - it’s not ok to fat shame.”

The former Prime Minister has been made foreign secretary in Rishi Sunak’s government reshuffle. The shock appointment has seen Cameron enter the Lords to enable him to take up the role.

Elsewhere, James Cleverly has been made home secretary following the sacking of Braverman.

indy100 has contacted Kay Burley’s representative for comment.

