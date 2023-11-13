Prime minister Rishi Sunak has named David Cameron as the new foreign secretary as part of a cabinet reshuffle.

He has also sacked Suella Braverman as home secretary, replacing her with former foreign secretary James Cleverly.

The PM is expected to appoint a whole host of new ministers this morning, as he eyes a potential general election next year.

Explainer: How is David Cameron allowed to be foreign secretary? Getty Images Some people on social media have quite understandably asked how an unelected politician is suddenly the foreign secretary. Usually, the big political jobs go to MPs, who were voted in at the last election. However, people in the House of Lords are also allowed to take them. There is no hard-and-fast rule that ministers actually have to be MPs. Here's the tricky bit, however: David Cameron wasn't a Lord until this morning. Rishi Sunak pushed through the appointment of Cameron – or Lord Cameron – through so that he could take the job. There is usually a vetting process for people put forward for a seat in the Lords in an honours list. But if a prime minister wants to push the title through so they can take a job in government, the same rules don't apply. The title still applies for the rest of your life, however. Sweet gig for some...

Video: Suella Braverman's most controversial moments Suella Braverman has sure given us some memorable moments as home secretary. From claiming that living in a tent is a "lifestyle choice", to calling pro-Palestine demonstrations "hate marches", here are her biggest moments.

Video: Cameron leaves 10 Downing Street The new foreign secretary leaves Downing Street, presumably to get to work. Here's a round-up of the best memes and reactions to the news this morning.

David Cameron: UK faces 'daunting' international challenges Cameron has put out a statement on X/Twitter about his appointment at the foreign office. He said: "We are facing a daunting set of international challenges, including the war in Ukraine and the crisis in the Middle East. "At this time of profound global change, it has rarely been more important for this country to stand by our allies, strengthen our partnerships and make sure our voice is heard". Seemingly referencing his disavowal of Sunak's decision to scrap HS2 last month, he added: "Though I may have disagreed with some individual decisions, it is clear to me that Rishi Sunak is a strong and capable Prime Minister, who is showing exemplary leadership at a difficult time."

David Cameron once called Gaza a 'prison camp' David Cameron will now lead the UK's response to the Israel-Palestine crisis. On that note, here's what he had to say about Gaza a few years back.

Here's what Cameron said about Rishi Sunak just last month... X/Twitter / David Cameron David Cameron’s return to the cabinet comes just a month after he railed against Rishi Sunak’s decision to scrap HS2’s northern leg. The former prime minister attacked Sunak for squandering a “once-in-a-generation opportunity”. Cameron, writing on X/Twitter, said: “Today’s decision on HS2 is the wrong one. It will help to fuel the views of those who argue that we can no longer think or act for the long-term as a country; that we are heading in the wrong direction.”

All the reaction to David Cameron at foreign secretary The reaction is flooding in to the news that David Cameron, the man who accidentally brought us Brexit, being named foreign secretary. Pat McFadden MP, Labour’s National Campaign Coordinator, said: “A few weeks ago, Rishi Sunak said David Cameron was part of a failed status quo, now he’s bringing him back as his life raft. “This puts to bed the Prime Minister's laughable claim to offer change from 13 years of Tory failure.” Former prime minister Theresa May said: "His immense experience on the international stage will be invaluable at this time of great uncertainty in our world. Looking forward to working together again." Others, meanwhile, were quick to trot out this classic Danny Dyer moment.

Jeremy Hunt to stay on as chancellor Amid a morning of dramatic moves, Jeremy Hunt is keeping his job as chancellor. This is no great surprise, with the Autumn Statement (the late-year version of the Budget) coming up. But amid a morning of dramatic political surprises, he might still be breathing a sigh of relief. Looks like he'll be reunited with his old mate Dave...

David Cameron is foreign secretary It's confirmed – David Cameron has been named foreign secretary. In a remarkable turn of events, the former prime minister is back in politics. Who would've called it?!

James Cleverly is the new home secretary Downing Street has confirmed that James Cleverly has moved from foreign secretary to home secretary. He has just left No 10, but did not answer questions from journalists. That means there is a job opening at the foreign office – could that be where David Cameron will end up?

Braverman sacking welcomed by opposition – and the rest of social media It seems many people were glad to see Suella Braverman go. Ed Davey, Liberal Democrat leader, said: "It was the prime minister’s sheer cowardice that kept [Braverman] in the job even for this long. "We are witnessing a broken party and a broken government, both of which are breaking this country." And Jess Phillips, shadow minister for domestic violence, added: "Braverman was worst Home Secretary in living memory. "Putting aside obvious ghoulish divisions, she simply didn't understand her job, she didn't do anything to show even a jot of priority to domestic and sexual abuse, she made modern slavery easier for slavers and harmed policing." Here's our coverage of all the best reaction – including some priceless memes – to the home secretary's sacking.

Why was David Cameron seen walking into Downing Street? None other than former prime minister David Cameron was seen walking into Downing Street earlier. Speculation has been mounting over what it could mean, with some people suggesting he could be in for a ministerial job. Given the fact that he's not an MP, many people seem unsure of how that would work. Others seems less-than-pleased to see Cameron back in the fold.

Suella Braverman says she will say more 'in due course' Leon Neal/Getty Images If you thought you'd seen the last of Suella Braverman, think again. She said this morning: "It has been the greatest privilege of my life to serve as home secretary … I will have more to say in due course." That resignation speech will probably come later today – and it is unlikely to be particularly enjoyable reading for Rishi Sunak.

