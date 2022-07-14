Davide Sanclimenti is entrenching himself in the history books as one of Love Island's greatest islanders ever.

This is thanks to his witty one-liners, his dry sense of humour and his tumultuous relationship with Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu.

And it was during an argument with Ekin-Su last night that he left ITV2 viewers in stitches once more, as he compared her to a fake Louis Vuitton product.

He was concerned Ekin-Su was flirting with bombshell Adam Collard and despite assuring him that was not the case, he stormed off, accusing her of putting on a "show" for other islanders and muttering: '"Fake as the Louis Vuitton from China."

People found it pretty funny, if these Twitter reactions are anything to go by:

Davide and Ekin-Su have clashed before, with the Italian contestant calling her a "liar" and "actress" when she flirted with another islander, Jay Younger. They later patched things up.

And in case you were worried about the state of Ekin-Su and Davide's relationship after last night; they sorted things out later in the episode.

Thank goodness for that.

