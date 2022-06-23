Love Island 2022: Davide Sanclimenti's most iconic moments so far

Davide Sanclimenti, also known as the Italian Stallion, has been dominating Love Island 2022 with his witty remarks and zero-cares attitude towards finding romance.

The 27-year-old from Manchester remained relatively quiet until things turned tense with fellow contestant Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and his fiery side came out, and made viewers fall in love with him.

"You are a liar, actress! Go the f*** out" has become an iconic catchphrase that is sure to follow us around for the rest of the summer.

Let's take a look at his best bits so far...

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

