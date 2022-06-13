Love Island has entered its second week, and there's one name taking over everyone's timeline: Gemma Owen.
The daughter of former football ace Michael Owen started her Love Island journey with Liam Llewellyn, 21, who left the show five days into the new series. Gemma then recoupled with 27-year-old Davide Sanclimenti, which caused a stir online due to their eight-year age gap.
After being chosen by Luca Bish, the show's producers threw yet another spanner in the works: Enter Gemma Owen's ex, Jacques O’Neill.
On Sunday (12 June), the 19-year-old told the other women: "Oh my god. No, no, no, no, no, no, he's my... that's my ex-boyfriend!"
She revealed that she and the 23-year-old rugby player broke up a "year and a half ago" – creating yet another age-related social media storm.
Fans of the show have since turned to Twitter to express their boredom towards "Gemma Island", with one joking that producers will announce the arrival of one of Gemma's 12 horses to maintain her healthy screentime.
Another said: "One of Gemma’s exes is coming onto the show? Is this Love Island or Gemma island?"
While a third joked: "Love Island producers swimming in the money gemma’s dad paid them to give her extra screen time."
Gemma received a frosty public reception, with some branding her "rude" and "too young." But now, her famous dad has spoken out, acknowledging that Gemma's mum Louise was "very upset" after reading the comments about her daughter.
"To look at my social media feeds, you’d think 70 per cent of the world hates me, but it’s different when it’s your daughter."
"She’s not two-faced. She’s loyal, a decent person," he told MailOnline.
Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.
