Derry Girls memes are everywhere thanks to the It prequel series

Derry Girl fans are getting very excited about a new series on social media – only, it’s not a new series of the beloved show, or even anything remotely connected to it.

In fact, lovers of the comedy are having fun online after a new prequel to the It horror films was announced.

Why, you might ask? Well, it’s all to do with the setting of the new horror drama.

HBO Max announced a new run of episodes featuring Stephen King’s creation Pennywise the clown. The series, just like the films, is set in the fictional Maine town of Derry, and the series is called Welcome to Derry.

While we won’t be seeing Pennywise pop up in Northern Ireland anytime soon, fans of the comedy have been sharing hilarious memes imagining a bizarre crossover between the two franchises.

It’s even got the approval of Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee, who praised the replies to the announcement on Twitter.





















Derry Girls is set during the Troubles in the 1990s and centres around the life of a 16-year-old girl, her family and friends. The show is based on creator and writer McGee’s own experiences.

Meanwhile, Welcome to Derry is being developed by Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, and Jason Fuchs.

“As teenagers, we took turns reading chapters of Stephen King’s ‘It’ until the thick paperback fell to pieces,” said the Muschiettis [via Variety]. “‘It’ is an epic story that contains multitudes, far beyond what we could explore in our ‘It’ movies. We can’t wait to share the depths of Steve’s novel, in all its heart, humor, humanity and horror.”

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.