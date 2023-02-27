Derry Girls memes are everywhere thanks to the It prequel series

Derry Girl fans are getting very excited about a new series on social media – only, it’s not a new series of the beloved show, or even anything remotely connected to it.
In fact, lovers of the comedy are having fun online after a new prequel to the It horror films was announced.
Why, you might ask? Well, it’s all to do with the setting of the new horror drama.
HBO Max announced a new run of episodes featuring Stephen King’s creation Pennywise the clown. The series, just like the films, is set in the fictional Maine town of Derry, and the series is called Welcome to Derry.
Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter
While we won’t be seeing Pennywise pop up in Northern Ireland anytime soon, fans of the comedy have been sharing hilarious memes imagining a bizarre crossover between the two franchises.
It’s even got the approval of Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee, who praised the replies to the announcement on Twitter.
\u201cYou're outdoing yourselves in the replies lads \ud83d\ude02\u201d— Lisa McGee (@Lisa McGee) 1677358049
\u201c@PopCrave \u201cThere\u2019s a murderin\u2019 cloyn on the loose, Sarah.\u201d\n\u201cI mean it\u2019s a concern... but so\u2019s the fact that I\u2019ve nothin\u2019 in for me Sunday dinner.\u201d\u201d— Pop Crave (@Pop Crave) 1677179118
\u201c@PopCrave "You can't ring ChildLine every time a clown threatens to kill you, Erin."\u201d— Pop Crave (@Pop Crave) 1677179118
\u201c\u201cListen dickhead! The only reason anyone floats round here is if they\u2019ve taken Big Macca\u2019s blow, so fuck off and fix your eyeliner ye circus prick!\u201d #DerryGirls\u201d— Debbie McCormack (@Debbie McCormack) 1677326140
\u201c\u201cAye now James may be English, but calling him a pasty clown that lures kids into the sewer is a wee bit far, even for you Michelle!\u201d\u201d— Oluwajomiloju (@Oluwajomiloju) 1677436991
\u201c@PopCrave i says to meself: Colm. this is the last time you take that wee paper boat out in the rain\u201d— Pop Crave (@Pop Crave) 1677179118
\u201c@PopCrave "So I says to myself. I says sure. Colm; Its a fine day, for taking yourself down the drain"\u201d— Pop Crave (@Pop Crave) 1677179118
\u201c@PopCrave "oh and I suppose I'm the one who has to go clear the storm drains then!"\n"Da you can't well make Orla do it, she's just his type, he loves the weans da, if anyone should be gobbled it best be you!"\n"I don't see why anyone should need to be gobbled up at all!"\u201d— Pop Crave (@Pop Crave) 1677179118
\u201c@PopCrave I tell ya Pennywise, I don\u2019t agree with all this eatin wee\u2019uns and all that but I have to says I\u2019m lovin your makeup, love the wee lines you\u2019ve got going on, it\u2019s absolutely stunnin\u201d— Pop Crave (@Pop Crave) 1677179118
\u201c"Aw it's a clown you are, I saw a great clown in Bundoran in 1973, or was it 1972, I can't be sure, but he was a hoot, bit smaller than you mind, had a Leitrim accent, but his balloons didn't float, this was during a helium shortage in Donegal at the time you see."\u201d— Gerry McK (@Gerry McK) 1677354844
\u201c"You hear this, Gerry? I don't care where you met that wee Pennywise fella friend of yours. You won't see him again, understood?"\u201d— albert \ud83d\udd4a\ud83c\udff9 (@albert \ud83d\udd4a\ud83c\udff9) 1677354185
\u201c\u201cOh and one more thing ladies. There is a rumour going around that there is an ugly looking clown scaring people. If you see it. My advice would be to just run, but NOT to me. As I couldn\u2019t care less why someone is dressed up like that.\u201d\u201d— hunter\u22c6 (@hunter\u22c6) 1677359167
Derry Girls is set during the Troubles in the 1990s and centres around the life of a 16-year-old girl, her family and friends. The show is based on creator and writer McGee’s own experiences.
Meanwhile, Welcome to Derry is being developed by Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, and Jason Fuchs.
“As teenagers, we took turns reading chapters of Stephen King’s ‘It’ until the thick paperback fell to pieces,” said the Muschiettis [via Variety]. “‘It’ is an epic story that contains multitudes, far beyond what we could explore in our ‘It’ movies. We can’t wait to share the depths of Steve’s novel, in all its heart, humor, humanity and horror.”
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.