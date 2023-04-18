The 'dramaturgically' meme explained after word goes viral thanks to Succession

Every Succession fan will be aware of that viral interview with Jeremy Strong, who plays Kendall Roy, saying "dramaturgically".
The actor was talking about season four's big twist, Logan Roy dying, when he dropped the word, to the surprise of many who had never heard it.
“I thought it made sense dramaturgically. And then when I read the script, I found it shocking and emotionally devastating,” he said of the twist.
The word is an adverb "relating to the art or technique of dramatic composition and theatrical representation," as Merriam-Webster helpfully said.
\u201cdramaturgically | adverb | relating to the art or technique of dramatic composition and theatrical representation\u201d— Merriam-Webster (@Merriam-Webster) 1681334757
But most people don't know that and found his casual use of the word pretty funny.
\u201cAnd that\u2019s how you spell \u2018dramaturgically\u2019 #Succesion\u201d— emma jacobs (@emma jacobs) 1681769004
\u201cjeremy strong saying \u201cdramaturgically\u201d song of the summer 2023\u201d— elliott \ud83c\udf38 (@elliott \ud83c\udf38) 1681093543
\u201cJeremy Strong casually dropping the word "dramaturgically" in an interview is such a boss move\u201d— Andrew Rakich (@Andrew Rakich) 1681103993
\u201cdramaturgically is my raison d\u2019etre\u201d— Camille Charri\u00e8re (@Camille Charri\u00e8re) 1681285971
\u201cme using \u2018dramaturgically\u2019 in my short essay for class\u201d— mar | succession spoilers (@mar | succession spoilers) 1681228209
Though others thought people were making a big fuss about nothing.
\u201cbecoming a jeremy strong defender because people are acting like he should be tried at the hague for using \u201cdramaturgically\u201d when talking about his craft and process because people think being intense and earnest about art is pretentious and illegal but here\u2019s the thing: it\u2019s not\u201d— amanda (@amanda) 1681150635
\u201ci feel like i'm losing my mind. is it THAT weird for one of the greatest working actors to use the word "dramaturgically"? do you also want a surgeon to use words like "boo boo"?\u201d— Matt Buechele (@Matt Buechele) 1681232773
\u201cit's wild how a celebrity's persona hugely warps how people take things\u2013\u2013when Jeremy Strong says "dramaturgically" it's his pretentious and self-involved approach to acting, but when Guillermo del Toro does it, it's a wholesome sign of knowledge of his storytelling craft\u201d— Brendan Hodges (@Brendan Hodges) 1681155841
Since becoming a meme, Strong has defended his vocabulary. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, he said "I stand by it" when the interviewer told Strong he had had to Google its meaning.
“I’m a theatre nerd and it’s a theatre nerd word, so I stand by it,” he said.
As he should. After all, saying it in the interview made sense, dramaturgically.
