The 'dramaturgically' meme explained after word goes viral thanks to Succession

Every Succession fan will be aware of that viral interview with Jeremy Strong, who plays Kendall Roy, saying "dramaturgically".

The actor was talking about season four's big twist, Logan Roy dying, when he dropped the word, to the surprise of many who had never heard it.

“I thought it made sense dramaturgically. And then when I read the script, I found it shocking and emotionally devastating,” he said of the twist.

The word is an adverb "relating to the art or technique of dramatic composition and theatrical representation," as Merriam-Webster helpfully said.

But most people don't know that and found his casual use of the word pretty funny.

Though others thought people were making a big fuss about nothing.

Since becoming a meme, Strong has defended his vocabulary. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, he said "I stand by it" when the interviewer told Strong he had had to Google its meaning.

“I’m a theatre nerd and it’s a theatre nerd word, so I stand by it,” he said.

As he should. After all, saying it in the interview made sense, dramaturgically.

