Spoilers: Stranger Things creators on how they decided who would die in season four

The creators of Stranger Things have opened up about how they decided which characters were going to die in the fourth season.

Eddie Munson had a short-lived stint in the show, before meeting Vecna's fate.

Matt and Ross Duffer appeared on the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast to plead their case, saying: "In a way, we saw Eddie as a bit of a doomed character.

"In a show if you're killing someone no one cares about it has no impact, so the goal of course was to make Eddie a very likeable character."

