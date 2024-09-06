The Inbetweeners is a cult-classic comedy TV and film series which told the story of four boys coming of age and wrestling with it all in an absolutely outrageous, yet hilarious way.



It catapulted the careers of a number of its stars, including Emily Atack who played the role of Charlotte Hinchcliffe in the year above main characters Jay, Neil, Simon and Will.

Atack, 34, is an actor, comedian and television personality who has since had her own stand-up shows and starred in I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! and Celebrity Juice.

In her breakout role in The Inbetweeners, her character has a brief relationship with Will and the two stay on good terms until she crushes Will's ongoing hopes at the start of the third season.

Atack's character was supposed to be the most popular and attractive girl in school and she eventually had the nickname 'Big Jugs' from the boys in the show.

But speaking on the latest episode of the Mo Gilligan: Beginning, Middle & End Podcast, she revealed the role was never meant to be that way at all.

"The character of it being this sexy schoolgirl, that wasn't originally meant to be that," she said.

"They wanted me to just be a schoolgirl because I was a schoolgirl and I was playing a schoolgirl so there were actually no sexual connotations to it.

"That all just came because the world is full of perverts.

"They see the blonde hair, the school uniform and they go 'oh wow, seductive, what a seductive role' but I was just a schoolgirl playing a schoolgirl."

Gilligan then asked Atack if she knew the role would change her life.

"No, not as much as it did," she said.

"I thought 'oh, I'm going to be famous now, maybe'. [It was] very different then as social media hadn't taken off then really. We had MySpace and, you know, all of that, MSN."

