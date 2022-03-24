Emily in Paris star, Lily Collins, has admitted that her character's glamourous outfits had her going to a podiatrist every week.

Often seen waltzing along Paris' cobbled streets in ultra-high heels, the strain of all-day filming took its toll on the 33-year-old.

"I just want to go to streets where you can wear flats," she told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show. "I had to have insoles made for every pair of shoes."

Fallon suggested a spin-off - Emily in Sneakers, while Collins suggested Emily in Flats might be a better name.

