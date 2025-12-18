Emily in Paris (or should we say Rome?) is back on our screens for season 5, and while we're ready to sink our teeth into the marketing mogul's latest European fling, you may have already noticed that a few new faces are popping up in the cast.

Much of this season takes place in Italy, so of course, there were bound to be some new additions to the plot.

Netflix

Season 5's promo has teased a few major storyline shake-ups, including cracks showing in Emily's (Lily Collins) friendship with Mindy (Ashley Park) over a certain ex-boyfriend, and Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) exploring her own new (and old) love interest(s).

Many of the original fan favourites are returning for season 5, including Lily Collins, Ashley Park, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold and Bruno Gouery.

However, there are some of the OGs missing, including Camille (Camille Razat), who has left the show to focus on other projects.

So, who's joining them? Here's every new face joining the cast of Emily in Paris season 5...

Minnie Driver as Princess Jane

Getty

Undoubtedly the standout cameo of Emily in Paris season 5 is that of Minnie Driver, who's taking on the role of Princess Jane - Sylvia's friend who just so happened to marry into royalty - and is set to become the style icon of the series.

Emmy, Academy Award, and Golden Globe-nominated, the 55-year-old actor is best known for her roles in Good Will Hunting, 2021's live-action Cinderella, and The Riches.

Michèle Laroque as Yvette

Getty

Yvette is introduced as a bridge between Sylvie (Emily's boss) and her past, and is played by Laroque, a French actor best known for The Closet, Ma Vie en rose, and Alors on danse.

Bryan Greenberg as Jake

Netflix

Bryan Greenberg is instantly recognisable to any rom-com fans, having starred in Bride Wars, Prime, The Good Guy and Friends with Benefits. However, his most notable credit is as Jake in One Tree Hill.

His segue into the Netflix series is as another American who happens to be living in Paris - also coincidently called Jake, in a nod to his past.

Bryan in Paris spin-off, anyone?

Emily in Paris season 5 is now streaming on Netflix

