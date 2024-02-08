Netflix's 'Chicken Nugget' is their weirdest release ever

Netflix has teased a new show Chicken Nugget which has an unconventional plotline where a father desperately tries to find a way to reverse his daughter's transformation into a chicken nugget.

The Korean language show developed by Lee Byeong-heon, is based on the webtoon by Park ji-dok and a brief six-second video has been released by Netflix to give insight into what viewers can expect from the strange show.

During the clip from the comedy, the daughter is inside a mysterious-looking purple locker which then flashes with a puff of smoke as two men look inside the locker to find a sole chicken nugget.

One of the men called out: “Min-ah!" as he was later seen crying on the ground holding a nugget, while in a different scene, another man shouted: "It's all my fault!"

Netflix captioned the clip and wrote: "the rumours are true," but hasn't yet shared a date for when the series will be released.

The cast announced to star in the show include Md Rustam Ansari, Ryu Seung-ryong, Ahn Jae-hong, and Kim Yoo-jung.

Since the clip has been released, it has prompted some amusing reactions online:









































News of the new comedy comes after the new first-look trailer for the second season of the popular Korean thriller Squid Game dropped.

A specific release date has not yet been confirmed by the streaming service but fans can expect new episodes sometime this year.

The first season of Squid Game was released in 2021 and became the most-watched show ever on Netflix with 1.6 billion hours viewed.

