Zendaya fuels Tom Holland wedding speculation with new ring

Zendaya has intensified speculation that she has secretly married British actor Tom Holland, after she was pictured wearing a gold band on her left hand at Paris Fashion Week.

The Euphoria star attended the Louis Vuitton show at the Louvre on Tuesday, where the subtle jewellery choice was noted beneath her existing engagement ring. This appearance follows recent comments from her stylist, Law Roach, who claimed the couple had already tied the knot.

Speaking to Access Hollywood on a red carpet last week, Roach stated: "The wedding has already happened. You missed it." When pressed on the veracity of his claim, he laughed and added: "It’s very true."

PA

For the fashion event, Zendaya showcased a chic new dark bob haircut, complementing a striking white ensemble featuring a dramatic long pointed collar shirt and a white bubble skirt, cinched with a black belt and paired with black stilettos.

She joined a host of other celebrities, including One Battle After Another star Chase Infiniti, Jennifer Connelly, K-Pop superstar Lisa, Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor, Blonde star Ana De Armas, and members of the band Haim, to witness creative director Nicolas Ghesquiere unveil the house’s latest ready-to-wear collection.

The presentation took place amidst a dramatic landscape of moss-covered geometric structures, designed by Jeremy Hindle, rising around a winding white runway.