Three years and two months. 1,181 days. An election cycle and KimYe divorce later. That's how long it's been since Euphoria season two concluded, and with season three not due for release until "early 2026", fans have been left questioning: Do we even care anymore?

A number of factors have seen delays to the show's production, from writer's strikes to wildfires, Sam Levinson's involvement in The Idol, and the tragic death of Angus Cloud.

In fact, at some points questions were raised about whether there'd be a season three at all, with Barbie Ferreira confirming she wouldn't be returning to the show, and Zendaya and Jacob Elordi told they could "pursue other projects" while a new plan for its future were hashed out.

What's Euphoria without Fezco and Kat?

Fast forward to 2025, and more details are slowly emerging about what the next chapter for the angsty teens of East Highland could look like, with a jump forward in time expected to account for the delay, and on-set shots of Sydney Sweeney in a wedding dress doing the rounds online.

Now, Sweeney, who plays the ever-unpredictable Cassie, has confirmed that her character is more "unhinged" than ever in the upcoming episodes.

"I have such a spot in my heart for Cassie, and I hold her really close and dear. She is crazy. She makes so many mistakes. She's flawed on so many levels, but she does it all from a place of love", she told Empire.

"It could be a sad version of love, as well. It's so much fun to play a character that is as crazy as she is. Sam [Levinson] is such a brilliant filmmaker to work with, because I'll read something, then I'll call him, and I'm like, 'Let's go crazier.' And he's like, 'I'm all in.' And this season is unhinged."

Season two ended with Cassie and Maddy (Alexa Demie) getting into a huge on-stage fight at Lexie's play over her secret relationship with Nate (Jacob Elordi) - and is the very scene that birthed the viral line, "Wait, is this f****** play about us?"

When Cassie later confesses in the bathroom that Nate broke up with her, Maddy tells her, “Don’t worry. This is just the beginning," before walking off.

But, as much as the thought of another Labrinth soundtrack and a gem-stone-fuelled beauty comeback fills our hearts with warmth, it's easy to see why many former fans aren't won over by season three's continuation of the show - with some saying taking such a long break has killed their investment in the story.

"I forgot this show existed", one person wrote in response to Sweeney's latest interview.

"Took so long I even forgot the whole plot of the show", another added, with one user noting that 'Euphoria Sundays' won't "be the same".

"I have emotional whiplash from the amount of times we've heard 'season 3 will begin filming in ....' then 'season 3 has been cancelled' then 'season 3 is about...'", someone else chimed in.

Euphoria is almost certainly now under pressure to deliver something major if this once-cult favorite stands a chance at a future.

