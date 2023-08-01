Five powerful Euphoria moments that prove how incredible Angus Cloud was

Following the news of Angus Cloud's tragic passing, fans are coming together to remember his incredible performances, including as Fezco in HBO's hit show, Euphoria.

Cloud portrayed a drug dealer-meets-confidant for Zendaya's character Rue, and captivated viewers with his dark, yet lovable nature.

The actor's family confirmed he had been struggling with his mental health following the recent loss of his father.

He passed away on Monday (31 July), aged 25.

