Tributes have poured in for the actor Angus Cloud who has tragically passed away at the age of 25.

The American actor played the much-loved character Fezco O’Neill in HBO’s hit series Euphoria and his untimely passing has left fans in shock.

Cloud’s family confirmed the news of his death in a statement issued on 31 July. The cause of death has not been disclosed.

It read: “It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways. Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss.

“The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.

“We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss.”

One of Cloud’s final Instagram posts shared two weeks ago was a picture of his late father, shared with the caption: “Miss u breh.”

The post has since been flooded with tributes to the 25-year-old.

“They together now,” one fan commented with a broken heart emoji.

Another wrote: “I hope you both find each other in the after cosmos.”

Someone else commented: “I’m so sorry man goddamn.”

“And now we miss you too,” one comment read.

One fan said: “Rip the both of you are reunited again, sweet talented soul gone too soon.”

Cloud was born in Oakland, California, on 10 July 1998. He died at the family's home.

Many of his celebrity friends have shared their tributes to the young actor.

Actress Kerry Washington wrote: “You will be deeply missed. Rest in Power.”

Musician Kid Cudi shared: “This hurts man. One of the realest dudes in this business. F**k.”

Supermodel Gigi Hadid wrote in an Instagram story: “Just saw the news about the loss of Angus. I only got to work with him a couple of times, but I was immediately drawn to his kind, gentle spirit.

“My deepest condolences to his closest and loved ones. May he rest in peace.”

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call the National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.

