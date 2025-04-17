The long-awaited third season of Euphoriais currently in production, and snaps of Sydney Sweeney from the set have been leaked on social media, further fuelling fan speculation on what the storyline will be after the three-year-long hiatus from our screens.

After Sam Levinson's HBO teen drama starring Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer, and Alexa Demie was renewed in 2022, multiple delays and the WGA strike caused the third season to be pushed back and is now set to be released in 2026.

In the leaked photos and videos, Sweeney, who plays Cassie, is dressed up in a wedding dress as she walks down the aisle with her on-screen mother, Suze Howard (Alanna Ubach).

We do know that there will be a time jump between season two and three, as we see the characters navigate life after high school with Euphoria's costume designer, Heidi Bivens, telling Voguethe new episodes will take place "approximately five years in the future"

Eagle-eyed fans also spotted the "C&N" initials on the aisle, and the theory is that Cassie is marrying Nate Jacobs (Elordi) after they got together in the previous season, despite Nate previously being in a relationshipwith Cassie's best friend, Maddy Perez (Demie).

"So Nate and Cassie are getting married," one person wrote.

A second person zoomed in on the shot to highlight the "C&N".

"Rue when is this gonna happen," a third person reacted, a play on Maddy's iconic quote from season two where she asked: "Rue... when was this?" to Rue Bennett (Zendaya) who found out Cassie and Nate were hooking up behind Maddy's back.









A fourth person summed up their thoughts with a memorable meme from season 2 where Maddy says, "B**** you better be joking."





Although others aren't as convinced that Cassie and Nate are getting hitched and believe there's more to it.

One person wrote: "Knowing Euphoria, this is probably some kind of an imagination scene that will take place in the show for a total of 4 seconds."









"Probably her imagining marrying Nate," a second person similarly said.

However, not everyone is happy to see potential spoilers before the upcoming season has even been released.

"I hate where we’re at with TV. Like, must we see the entire show before it airs?" one person said.

Elsewhere, Sydney Sweeney on what she can't get past when filming nude scenes, and Sydney Sweeney hits out at body-shaming trolls.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.