Do not adjust your sets, Boy George is not representing Belgium at the Eurovision Song Contest this year – despite their entry Gustaph sporting a similar pointy hat during their second semi-final performance in Liverpool on Thursday.

Called “Because Of You”, the soulful club banger and fan favourite was performed by the singer (real name Stef Caers) while sporting a fabulous, wide-brimmed white hat, white suit and pink shirt.

And while indy100 writer Harry Fletcher ranked it second-best out of the songs on offer during Saturday’s grand final as a “belting call to the dancefloor with serious oomph”, Twitter can’t help but compare Gustaph’s outfit – specifically his choice of hat – to another high-profile musician.

Boy George.

Yep, the Culture Club frontman (who’s known as George O’Dowd away from the spotlight) and former I’m A Celebrity contestant’s name has been mentioned as a result of both singers having a love of a good hat.

On this note, we regret to inform you that this year’s Eurovision isn’t sponsored by Specsavers.

Nevertheless, Boy George was trending on Twitter with some calling Gustaph the ‘Belgian’ equivalent:

Whether or not the comparison helped Belgium get through to the grand final, we’ll never know, but he joins fellow semi-final two qualifiers Austria, Australia and Poland in performing at the main event on Saturday.

Gustaph hasn’t addressed the Boy George comments on social media, instead thanking fans for voting him through, and the “Karma Chameleon” singer hasn’t mentioned it either.

Instead, over on Instagram he shared a video compilation of people dancing, with one animated clip depicting billionaires Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos putting on a DJ set.

OK…

