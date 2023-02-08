GB News warned 'not to open the door to conspiratorial antisemitism'

The UK’s leading Jewish organisation and a group of MPs have called on GB News and Ofcom to tackle the broadcaster spreading conspiracy theories, some of which they said are linked to antisemitism.

After GB News regular Neil Oliver used his show to discuss a "silent war" to impose a "one-world government", the Board of Deputies of British Jews and the all-party parliamentary group against antisemitism spoke out, as his language appeared to be linked to a noted conspiracy theory document called Silent Weapons for Quiet Wars, which claims there is a secret manual for world government and has a long section on the role of the Rothschild banking dynasty, a common antisemitic trope.

He also questioned the validity of Covid vaccines and called Tory MP Tobias Ellwood "a warmonger".

A spokesperson for the Board of Deputies of British Jews said: “It is highly concerning that GB News continues to air a show which embraces all manner of conspiracy theories. Somewhat inevitably, some of those invited on to this show represent organisations that promote antisemitic conspiracy theories. If the channel will not act, we expect that Ofcom will.”



Nicola Richards, the Conservative MP who co-chairs the all-party group against antisemitism, said: “Media diversity is incredibly important but not at the expense of professional standards. These developments should be of concern to GB News editors, owners, and producers and I hope they will be carefully reviewing them. With any public platform, there is a responsibility not to open the door to conspiratorial antisemitism or other misinformation.

“No doubt Ofcom will be keeping a close eye on developments at GB News but let’s hope that the channel will get its house in order.”

A GB News spokesperson told the Guardian: “GB News abhors racism and hate in all its forms and would never allow it on the channel.”

