It’s been two whole years since we got season two ofGinny & Georgia, but with 10 brand new episodes to get through on Netflix - don’t expect to hear from us this weekend.

The reviews are coming in thick and fast for season three and there’s five stars aplenty, with the usual cast, including Antonia Gentry (Ginny), Brianne Howey (Georgia), Scott Porter (Paul), and Sara Waisglass (Maxine) all returning.

What’s more, before we’ve even delved into what’s next for Georgia with the very real threat of prison looming over her, season 4 has been confirmed, so we can relax knowing that whatever happens next, this isn’t the end of the story.

Ready to crack open the popcorn? Let’s do a quick recap of everything that happened in season two of Ginny & Georgia…





Paul and Georgia plan their wedding

We all want Paul and Georgia to be endgame, but this is Ginny & Georgia, after all, and you might remember when Paul moves into Georgia’s house and they start planning their wedding, cracks begin to show when he finds a gun in her house.

Gil gets out of prison and threatens to unleash hell on Georgia

Just when Paul and Georgia couldn’t use any more tests on their relationship, Gil, AKA the abusive father of Austin, gets out of jail, and threatens to ruin Georgia’s life for framing him for embezzlement.

Gil tries to blackmail Georgia into getting money for him from Paul, by claiming he’ll expose her dark past.

Things come to a head however when young Austin sees Gil and Georgia fighting in their home and panics, grabbing the infamous gun, and shooting his dad.

He doesn’t die, but Georgia is forced to confess everything to Paul and Ginny so that Gil will leave them alone for good.

Ginny already knew that Georgia had killed her ex-husband Kenny, however, what she doesn’t yet know is that she accidentally murdered her first husband when her daughter was a baby, giving him a fatal dose of sleeping pills that were only meant to knock him out for a few hours.

Ginny and Marcus are over

Just as Ginny’s bestie Max gets embroiled in a love triangle with Silver and Sophie, Ginny and Max’s brother Marcus are over.

The struggles of angsty teen Marcus are well-documented through the show, and he ultimately decides that he doesn’t want Ginny to be responsible for his happiness.

Cynthia and Joe share a bizarre romance

Joe’s clearly still heartbroken over Georgia moving on, and with Cynthia watching her husband slowly slip away in hospice care, they confide in each other in the most unexpected hookup of the season.

However, don’t bother getting too invested in their romance, as Cynthia becomes riddled with guilt for betraying her husband and calls things off.





Georgia conducts her third murder - but will she get caught?

And now for *the* moment of the season. As Cynthia blacklists Gil from being able to rent in town to protect Georgia, the unconventional southerner decides she wants to repay her for being a good friend - but not with flowers - rather, murdering her husband.

With Tom dying and on hospice care in their home, she can see the toll it’s taking on Cynthia, and in what she deems to be an act of kindness, she takes it upon herself to smother him with a pillow and finish things off for good so that her friend can move on.

Except, her young son, Austin, just saw her do the whole thing from the closet - so will he snitch?

Paul and Georgia tie the knot, and the honeymoon period is quickly over

Just as Georgia thinks she’s finally beginning to turn things around (although murdering our friend’s husband wouldn’t be our choice of ‘kind’ gesture), the show concludes with her wedding to Paul, and she finally seems happy.

That is, until, the police show up during their first dance and arrest her for Tom Fuller’s murder. But how did they find out?

The full list of people Georgia Randolph has killed (and counting)

Her first husband, Kenny, who she accidentally overdoses with sleeping pills

Her ex-husband Anthony Green, who she shoots in self-defence

Cynthia Fuller's dying husband Tom, whom she smothers with a pillow as an 'act of mercy' to help her suffering friend

What will happen in season 3?

Given the way that season two ended with Georgia’s arrest, expect season 3 to largely revolve around the murder trial.

In the trailer, we can see that Ginny herself has ended up in the spotlight because of Georgia's alleged crime, causing even more friction with the rest of her family, including Zion, and Paul. Even Ginny’s friends begin questioning whether Georgia could’ve really been responsible for killing Tom.

"Everyone at school is looking at me like I'm in the circus", Ginny is heard saying in the trailer, as Georgia steps out of a car for court in a not-totally-unexpected power outfit, complete with sunglasses.

She's later spotted in the bathtub, complete with ankle monitor. This is going to be juicy.

Watch the trailer for season 3 of Ginny & Georgia here:

