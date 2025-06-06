Elon Musk and Donald Trump are going through a very difficult and public ‘breakup’, and the internet is completely hooked.

We’ve all seen messy breakups play out on social media before, but most of the time they’re not between the president and the richest man on Earth…

The pair have had a major falling out over Trump’s “Big, Beautiful Bill” and began hurling insults at each other online on Thursday (June 5).

Trump said: “I'm very disappointed, because Elon knew the inner workings of this bill better than almost anybody sitting here ... He knew everything about it. He had no problem with it,” said Trump.

Musk called the allegation “false.”

“This bill was never shown to me even once and was passed in the dead of night so fast that almost no one in Congress could even read it!” he said on X.

Musk added: “Without me, Trump would have lost the election, Dems would control the House and the Republicans would be 51-49 in the Senate.”

“Such ingratitude,” he said.

Not only that, but Musk claimed that Trump is in the ‘Epstein files’ .

The feud has sparked a huge reaction online – these are some of the biggest takes.

Some even praised Musk for 'making Twitter great again' after the feud went viral.

One called it "The Big Beautiful Breakup".

Some compared it to a great breakup song.

AOC had the final say on the whole thing...





Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 ranking