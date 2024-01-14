Gladiators is back and fans are loving the nostalgia: "I feel like a kid again"

The classic sports gameshow Gladiatorsis the latest beloved TV programme to get a reboot, and those who watched the show in the 90s are absolutely thrilled that it’s back on our screens.

Whether it was the thrill of hearing referee John Anderson shouting “Gladiators ready” in his Scottish accent, booing the big bad Wolf (Michael Van Wijk), or the unique physical challenges such as The Eliminator, it was popular Saturday night TV.

The new series is helmed by father and son duo Bradley and Barney Walsh and was filmed at the Utilita Arena in Sheffield last year, with gladiator Fury (rugby player Jodie Ounsley) making history as the first deaf gladiator.

“Some deaf kids came to watch the show and they’d made banners, saying they were deaf too and wanted to be a Gladiator now because of Fury, and that made me feel really proud to represent the deaf community on such a cool show,” she said.

And after the first episode aired on BBC on Saturday, fans of the original series loved the nostalgia:

Anderson has been replaced by ex-Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg (leading a team comprising Sonia Mkoloma and Lee Phillips), while football commentator Guy Mowbray is on commentary duties.

Wolf isn’t back, but Viper looks set to fill his shoes, telling the BBC he “liked Wolf” as the “baddie” and “now I’m the baddie”.

Van Wijk, meanwhile, has said he "100 per cent" could beat the new Gladiators cast.

When asked to share his memorable moments from filming and with the referees, he just grunted.

Well then…

The 11-part series continues next Saturday at 5:50pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

