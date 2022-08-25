Long before the days of Total Wipeout and Hole in the Wall, there was the absolute 90s classic that was Gladiators – and now, the BBC has confirmed the hit gameshow will return late next year.

If you somehow missed one of the greatest sports entertainment gameshows on television, the format saw four contestants take on a series of challenges against a selection of athletic individuals known as “gladiators” – Michael Van Wijk’s Wolf arguably being the most memorable.

Equally memorable is referee John Anderson’s enthusiastic delivery of the line “contenders/gladiators, ready” ahead of every game.

The 11-episode series, which moves over to the BBC following broadcasts on ITV and Sky, will see the return of the fan favourite final round ‘The Eliminator’, as well as new challenges alongside the classics.

Kate Phillips, the BBC’s director of unscripted content, said: “Gladiators is back and a whole new generation of viewers can now look forward to watching a Saturday night spectacle like no other.

“Will the contenders have the will and skill to succeed against our mighty new Gladiators? You’ll have to tune in to find out!”

Yet it seems long-term fans of the show can’t wait that long to see its return:

It’s unknown whether any of the original Gladiators will return, though given the Beeb has said “mighty new Gladiators”, we can probably expect a few new faces this time around.

Equally, at the age of 90, we sadly don’t think John Anderson will return – not least given he ruled out a return to the show when it was revived for Sky in 2008.

While further details around the series’ transmission is yet to be announced, the BBC has confirmed filming will take place at the Utilita Arena in Sheffield in 2023.

