Good Morning Britain weather presenter Laura Tobin lived a real-life version of an anxiety dream earlier today, after missing the start of the programme following a boozy night out.

The meteorologist slept right through her alarm and didn't manage to turn up for her job hosting the weather report on time.

Tobin spent the evening attending a news quiz with the likes of Loose Women’s Charlene White and This Morning’s Alison Hammond – and helped to raise £200,000 for Action Child and the Disasters Emergency Committee in the process.

But her colleagues were hardly sympathetic, showing an empty screen where Tobin should have been earlier today.

GMB presenters Kate Garraway and Ben Shephard filled in during her absence and joked about Tobin missing the start of the programme.

“She’s the last to wake-up this morning, she’s overslept,” Shephard said.

Garraway added that “Nobody could raise her” before Charlotte Hawkins added: “I was going to cover her back and I thought no one would notice, I’ll just seamlessly carry on and fill in until she gets here.”

Speculating on her condition after the night before, Shephard added: “I think if we all put £1 on her voice being husky, we won’t be disappointed.”

Thankfully, she did enter the building just before 7am, saying that she forgot to set her alarm – but she did admit that she had ordered chicken nuggets for breakfast, which is a dead giveaway.

Laura was late to set earlier today ITV/Good Morning Britain

“One thing I forgot to do was set an alarm to wake up. Sally, our GMB editor, thank you so much for phoning my physical phone and waking me up. I don’t think what I said to her was very polite. But there we are. I am here,” she said.

To be honest, we think getting into the studio for 7am was a pretty good effort. Fair play Laura.

