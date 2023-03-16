Hacker T Dog was more than just the 'normal men' meme and this compilation proves it

For anyone who loves a good meme, 2022 was dominated by the one and only Hacker T Dog, once of CBBC fame.

The meme which was seemingly everywhere in 2022 (and still is today) featured the puppet telling host Lauren Layfield "were just normal men."

When Layfield asked what Hacker meant by "normal men?" He replied "just innocent men." The original moment was first broadcast way back in 2016 but has since taken on a life of its own, even getting a mention in All Elite Wrestling.

Unless you were 8 years old in 2016 then it's quite possible that this is your only ever exposure to Hacker T Dog's CBBC antics. Well, it turns out that the 'normal men' sketch was not a one-off occurrence as it would appear that Hacker has a history of leaving Layfield, and us for that matter, struggling to keep a straight face.

This is thanks to a compilation shared by @BasilCabana earlier this year which shows off the whole wide range of the lovable mutts comedy and it's fair to say that we've underestimated this comedy genius.

Even Hacker's alter-ego Phil Fletcher approved.

All we're gonna say is that Hacker might have been wasted on kids.



Still, it's a darn sight better than what this writer got when he was a child. All we had was Gordon the Gopher...

