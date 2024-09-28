Harry Potter fans point out heart-wrenching fact about Dame Maggie Smith's death

Harry Potter fans have highlighted a heartbreaking detail following the sad news of Dame Maggie Smith's passing.

The beloved British actor who played Professor Minerva McGonagall in the popular fantasy film franchise died at the age of 89 on Friday, September 27.

This is a year to the day since the death of Sir Michael Gambon, who co-starred alongside Smith in the Harry Potter films from 2004 to 2011 as Dumbledore, the headmaster of the wizarding school Hogwarts.

On September 27 last year, Gambon passed away aged 82 following a bout of pneumonia.

At the time, Gambon's family said in a statement: "We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon,.

"Beloved husband and father, Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his bedside, following a bout of pneumonia. Michael was 82."

They added: "We ask that you respect our privacy at this painful time and thank you for your messages of support and love."

Both Smith and Gambon also starred alongside one another in the 2001 comedy mystery film Gosford Park.

Emotional Potterheads took to social media to express their sadness about the two Harry Potter alums passing away on the same day, just a year apart.

One person wrote: "Headmaster and Deputy Headmistress forever united together."

"My day is genuinely so ruined," another person said.

Someone else added: "What an extraordinary twist of fate! "Both Dumbledore and Professor McGonagall share the same day of passing, adding an even more mystical aura to their legacies."

"Hogwarts loses two shining stars, but Dumbledore and McGonagall's magic will forever live on in our hearts," a fourth person commented.

Smith's sons Toby Stephens and Chris Larkin confirmed their mother's death in a statement.

"It is with great sadness we have to announce the death of Dame Maggie Smith. She passed away peacefully in hospital early this morning, Friday 27th September."

"An intensely private person, she was with friends and family at the end. She leaves two sons and five loving grandchildren, who are devastated by the loss of their extraordinary mother and grandmother."

