Michael Gambon's most iconic moments as Dumbledore following death

Sir Michael Gambon has tragically passed away at the age of 82, according to his family.

The well-loved actor was best-known for his role as Albus Dumbledore in the Harry Potter films, taking over from Richard Harris in 2003, first starring in the Prisoner of Azkaban.

"The greatest thrill of being in the Potter films was that he knew my name and shared his fearless, filthy sense of fun with me", wrote Jason Isaacs, who played Lucius Malfoy alongside him.



