Will Daniel Radcliffe watch the upcoming HBO ‘Harry Potter’ series?

Daniel Radcliffe isn't quite sure if he'll be tuning into watch the new Harry Potter TV series.

The Harry Potter actor attended the New York City premiere for his new animated film Steps on Monday (November 8) where he was asked if he will be watching the latest adaptation of the J.K. Rowling book series with the first season Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, set to be released on HBO on December 25.

“I don’t know if I will [watch], honestly. I’ve watched, I’ve been in a lot of Harry Potter already … and also I don’t watch any TV,” Radcliffe told Associated Press. “I haven’t seen Breaking Bad. I haven’t seen Mad Men. I haven’t seen some of the, like, the real classics. So, you know, eight hours is a lot of anything to watch.”

Daniel Radcliffe attends Netflix's "Steps" World Premiere at The Plaza on November 08, 2026 in New York City. Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Netflix

Radcliffe rose to fame as a youngster when he played the titular character in the popular fantasy franchise that spanned eight films from 2001 to 2011, but does he have any advice for his Potter successor, 12-year-old Dominic McLaughlin?

“I’m really, truly in the business of not giving Dominic advice,” he said. “He’s got it. He doesn’t need any advice from me.”

He continued, “If I say something to you, then the next interview people have with him, they’ll be like, ‘Oh and Dan said you should do this.’ And I’m like, I don’t want to haunt this poor child through interviews! So I have no advice for him. He’s gonna be amazing. And I think that I will get to meet him some day, and I’m very excited about that."

Last year, Radcliffe previously revealed on Good Morning America that he wrote a letter to McLaughlin following the news that the youngster would be stepping into the famous role he played.

“I wrote to Dominic and sent him a letter and he sent me a very sweet note back,” Radcliffe said. “I don’t want to be a specter in the life of these children but I just wanted to write to him to say, ‘I hope you have the best time, and an even better time than I did — I had a great time, but I hope you have an even better time.’ And I do, I just see these pictures of him and the other kids and I just want to hug them. They just seem so young. I just look at them and say, ‘Oh, it’s crazy I was doing that at that age.’ But it’s also incredibly sweet and I hope they’re having a great time."

Alongside McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton has been cast as Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout will portray Ron Weasley.

The trio were announced an opening casting call for actors between the ages of 9 and 11 in April 2025, with over 30,000 hopefuls auditioning for the coveted roles.

Why not read...

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.