Heartstopperseason four is not happening. Instead, Netflix confirmed that fans will say goodbye to Charlie and Nick in a feature film — though not everyone is thrilled about it.

On the third anniversary of the show’s debut, fans finally learnt the show’s fate more than six months after season three came to an end.

“Heartstopper will return, bigger than ever,” a post shared on Netflix’s X account reads. “A Heartstopper movie, our final chapter based on Alice Oseman’s upcoming volume six, is coming!!!”

The series’ leads, Joe Locke and Kit Conner, will return and serve as executive producers.

Heartstopper creator Alice Oseman, whose graphic novels inspired the beloved coming-of-age romance series, is returning as the writer for the feature film, which will begin filming this summer.

Season one adapted Volumes one and two, Season two was based on Volume three, and Season four was inspired by Volumes four and five.

The third season ended with Nick (Connor) and Charlie (Locke) coming to terms with a long-distance relationship as Nick prepares to leave for university. Meanwhile, their friends also deal with the ups and downs of their first relationships and coming of age.

“I am completely overjoyed that we will get to tell the end of the Heartstopper story,” Oseman said. “I’m so grateful to everyone who has worked hard to make this possible and to the incredible fans of Heartstopper for your patience and passion. I cannot wait to bring this story to a magical conclusion.”

Fans are excited about the show’s return, although some viewers have said they would have preferred a final batch of episodes.

“This announcement hit me right in the feels,” one fan shared on X. “So many memories tied to this series.”

Another fan gushed: “I’m just happy we get to see how the story ends, I hope there [are] some time jumps and maybe Nick and Charlie with kids eventually in the future or getting married, something more beyond them going to Uni. I know the creative team will deliver. Loved the show.”

“I hope you @netflix give us a three-hour-long movie,” demanded another fan.

Someone else quipped: “Netflix, YOU were the Heartstopper leaving us on the edge of our seats waiting for this announcement!”

However, one fan shared: “As someone who’s been a fan of Heartstopper since the comics, when can I start getting mad that we are getting a film instead of a fourth season.”

A different fan on Reddit noted: “I’m so happy that Heartstopper is getting an ending but it’s bittersweet that it’s a film and not a season :( why does Netflix hate its own shows???”

Someone else chimed in and also called the news ‘bittersweet’, writing on Reddit: “It’s bittersweet. I’m glad we get the ending. But a full season would have been nice. I still have the graphic novel which is my favorite way to enjoy this story either way.”

A different viewer remarked: “Feels a bit random to make it a movie given the episodes are only about half an hour, a two hour movie (for example) could've been four episodes.”

“Feels a bit of a cop out,” another admirer of the show pondered. “ Like let's quickly tie a bow on this so everyone will shut up. I also think the cast want to move on.. we take what we can get these days.”

Although the news may be bittersweet for some fans, the creative team worked tirelessly to secure a renewal, which was not guaranteed despite the show’s previous success. “I’m working very hard behind the scenes to get us a renewal for Heartstopper… there are so many people behind the scenes who are working really hard to make it happen,” Oseman told Deadline in February. “We’re feeling optimistic, we’re feeling hopeful.”

