Heartstopper's trans representation praised in House of Commons for 'saving lives'

Heartstopper's Yasmin Finney received a shoutout in the House of Commons from Labour MP Luke Pollard for her representation of trans people in the Netflix love story.

The 18-year-old actress (who is transgender herself), plays Elle Argent, a transitioning teen who moves from an all-boys school to a girl's grammar school.

"The class and visibility of her as as trans actor, and her transfer over to the Doctor Who universe, has not only inspired me, it’s inspired young trans people across the world and it has saved lives," Pollard told MPs.

