Last night, the annual Bafta TV Awards celebrated some of the amazing television we have enjoyed over the last year.

Stars from across the small screen gathered in London on Sunday evening for the ceremony hosted by comedian and actor Richard Ayoade.

Some of the big winners included Jodie Comer, Sean Bean and Ant and Dec, whose weekend show Saturday Night Takeaway won best entertainment programme after recently resuming after time off the air due to Covid.

Here's a look at the highlights reel:

Ant and Dec won

The Geordie presenting pair picked up a Bafta for Saturday Night Takeaway, which sees the pair regularly pull pranks on their celebrity friends.

In the most recent series, Jeremy Clarkson had a huge pile of soil dropped on his car, but the pair confirmed he is among one of many celebs in the their sights.

Dec said: “We can't tell you who but we've got a hit list. Jeremy Clarkson was on the list for about eight years before we got him.

“So we have got a list of people and we're slowly working our way through. There are a few people here tonight actually who are on the list and we've made inroads into getting.

“It's quite strange to see them and go 'Oh hi! How are you?!' while thinking 'We're going to try and get you'.”





Googlebox secured a Bafta

Fan favourites Micha, Marcus and Lee were on hand to pick up the award Channel 4’s Googlebox won for best reality and constructed factual.

Speaking about what it’s like to film for the show, Lee shared: “We used to drink [while filming], me and Jenny.

“I saw one episode from 2014 and I'm just there slurring, and it's really not good, so I stopped drinking.”





Mo Gilligan thanked Channel 4 for its help when he was struggling

Comedian Mo Gilligan won a Bafta for best comedy entertainment programme for The Lateish Show.

In his acceptance speech, he thanked broadcaster Channel 4 for giving him a chance when he was struggling with his mental health.

Gilligan also said: “I've been very blessed to have free reign of what I've been able to do, so I just want to carry on really, they say it's one thing getting there, it's harder staying on.”





Lorraine Kelly introduced herself to the Prime Minister

One of the most hilarious and topical moments came when Kelly introduced herself to the Prime Minster.

It came after last week when Boris Johnson asked Susanna Reid, “who’s Lorraine?” after a fairly disastrous interview on Good Morning Britain.

The veteran TV host said: “"Hello, and a special hello to Boris, I'm Lorraine. Lovely to see you.”





Jodie Comer won best leading actress

Liverpool native Comer picked up the Bafta for her performance in ITV drama Help where she played a carer at a care home in the early stages of the pandemic.

Backstage she told the BBC: “It's such an honour to be a part of Help, I came away from that job feeling like I never had before from any other role.

“I really realised the power we have in the stories that we choose to tell. Plus I got to film in Liverpool, with Stephen [Graham], who I adore.”





Matthew Macfadyen got Bafta for Succession role

The British actor who plays Tom Wambsgans in the hit series Succession secured the Bafta for best supporting actor.

Since he wasn’t there to collect it in person, the show’s writer Jesse Armstrong did the honours for him.

Armstrong confirmed: “I genuinely like hanging around with all the actors. But Matthew is genuinely a lovely guy, so since it's his night, I'm not ashamed to say he's always a pleasure to work with.”





Big Zuu’s cooking show picked up two wins



Rapper and chef Big Zuu won two Baftas for entertainment performance and features for his food show Big Zuu's Big Eats.

The 27-year-old confirmed they have just finished filming season 3 of the award-winning show, saying they have taken it “to the next level”.

He said: “We filmed season two in lockdown, a lot of social distancing. We just finished season three, no lockdown, a bit more connection and a bit more energy.

“And whatever comes from it is a blessing.”





Rose Ayling-Ellis’ silent dance wins over the fans

Fans of Strictly Come Dancing will remember the poignant moment when dancers Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice incorporated a silent section into one of their routines in tribute to the deaf community.

The dancing pair picked up the Must-See Moment award – the only Bafta chosen by a public vote.

