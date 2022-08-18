The House of the Dragon showrunner has spoken about a harrowing scene in the upcoming series, revealing that there will be horrific child violence in an upcoming episode.

The HBO showis a fantasy tale based on author George RR Martin’s Fire And Blood, which is set 200 years before the events of Game Of Thrones.

Executive producer and director Miguel Sapochni spoke about the show, which arrives next week, and features a scene where children “beat each other senseless”.

Speaking to Metro.co.uk, Sapochnik said: “I had a scene where five kids between the ages of nine and 12 had to beat each other senseless.”

He continued: “It took three days to shoot and then one of them stabs another, and so it was quite, quite taxing.”

The HBO drama chronicles the beginning of the end of House Targaryen and the events leading up to the Targaryen civil war, known as the Dance of the Dragons.

The showrunner teased a brutal scene in the upcoming season Getty/HBO

Discussing the series as a whole, he said: “The original Game of Thrones was about multiple different families over multiple different continents. This one is about one family kind of in one place fighting with each other. So it gives us more time to spend with less characters.

“There are quite a few, but… so I think you get more nuance. I hope. I mean, I could be wrong. You know, tell me next week.”

Meanwhile, House of the Dragon star Matt Smith has suggested that the spin-off could feature too many sex scenes.

“You do find yourself asking, ‘Do we need another sex scene?’ And they’re like, ‘Yeah, we do'," he said in a recent Rolling Stone interview about the upcoming HBO prequel to the fantasy series.

Asked if his character will be hitting the sheets in the show, the Doctor Who star said, "Yeah — slightly too much, if you ask me."

House Of The Dragon will air on Sky and streaming service Now from August 22.