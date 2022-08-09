Matt Smith thinks he has 'slightly too much' sex in House of the Dragon

Despite Game of Thrones being sex-scene central, House of the Dragon star Matt Smith has suggested that the spin-off could be even worse for it.

“You do find yourself asking, ‘Do we need another sex scene?’ And they’re like, ‘Yeah, we do'," he said in a recent Rolling Stone interview about the upcoming HBO prequel to the fantasy series.

Asked if his character will be hitting the sheets in the show, the Doctor Who star said, "Yeah — slightly too much, if you ask me."

House of the Dragon premieres 21 August.

