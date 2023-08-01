A Netflix fan has shared a couple of genius hacks to improve your viewing experience immeasurably.



The tech whizz, who goes by the TikTok username Matty McTech, noted that many of us resort to subtitles when watching our favourite shows because of frustratingly shoddy sound quality.

However, McTech suggested that the issue isn’t the fault of the programmes themselves, but simply an easily-resolved speaker issue.

Addressing his 4.8 million followers, the self-styled “PC enthusiast” said: “Have you ever been watching Netflix and you’re struggling to hear quiet voices over the background music and sound effects?”

Well, he continued: “It might be because Netflix thinks you have surround sound.”

Displaying his screen, he directed the audience to an “other” button in the bottom right-hand corner, which brought up an audio drop-down menu.

“You can see the default audio is 'English 5.1',” he pointed out. “That means that Netflix thinks you have five speakers and one subwoofer (another type of loudspeaker).

“If you don’t,” he continued: “You want to select 'English Original'.”

He then clicked on the option, which instantly changed the sound dynamics on the episode of ‘You’ he was watching.

“Now the background music is a little quieter and I can hear him talk,” he said.

@setupspawn Thos will improve your Netflix Watching Experience! #netflix #tipsandtricks #netflixseries





He then offered another handy tip – directing viewers to a website called Netflix-codes.com.

Here, “You can find a bunch of secret Netflix category codes that they don’t tell you about,” he revealed.

Explaining how it works, he said: “Let’s say for instance I want to watch some anime horror shows, all I have to do is take this code – 10695 – then I can go to the Netflix search and type in the code.

“Easy.”

McTech’s advice clearly struck a chord with streaming lovers, as his video racked up a whopping 12.6 million views in just over a week.

However, his hacks weren’t the only things to draw the audience’s attention.

Scores of commentators swiftly fixated on his pronunciation of “anime” and on an open tab in his web browser.

“Sir, what the hell is ‘A nai me’?” one asked.

“The way I FLEW to the comments for how he pronounced anime,” wrote another.

“Did anyone [...] catch the second tab he had pulled up… or are we looking past that? Lol” asked a third.

If you pause the clip when he’s going through his Netflix-codes.com cheat, you’ll see that the tab next to the website reads: “Best place to hide a body.”

People were alarmed by the righthand tab on McTech's browser @setupspawn/TikTok





Obviously, no one actually believed McTech had inadvertently revealed himself to be a murderer. Instead, they praised him for nailing social media.

“Between the pronunciation of anime, the second tab, and the helpful info: you sir, have mastered TikTok,” one admirer wrote.

“Well played.”

