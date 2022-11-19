Tensions continue to bubble over in I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! as Boy George clashed with Matt Hancock on Friday night’s show.

The singer called the former Health Secretary “slimy” and told Hancock he had been “hating” on him while in camp.

He told the Bush Telegraph: "He's probably going to be quite upset and I was kicking off a bit and I just thought, 'you know what, just tell him to his face what you feel'."

One point in the show saw him air his frustrations with fellow campmate Seann Walsh, with the 61-year-old saying: "(I) can't stand Matt. I have tried to like him and I've failed. I find him slimy, I find him slippery.”

Hancock then walked into their conversation and George said: "I have to be honest. I sometimes feel like you don't say what you mean and you're not particularly direct.”

After saying he was "struggling" with Hancock’s presence in camp, he added: "That's not your problem, that's my problem. I apologise because I was really slagging you off a minute ago."

The episode saw Charlene White named as the first contestant to leave the programme after facing the public vote.

Hancock and Boy George shared an awkward conversation on Friday ITV

Hancock’s time on the show continues to divide viewers, so much so that the politician has received 1100 Ofcom complaints for appearing on the programme.

In a blog post on its website, Ofcom wrote: "It's worth being aware that under our rules, in principle - and taking into account freedom of expression - there's no ban on any particular person taking part in programmes.

"However, if the mere presence of a person is likely to cause offence, we would expect broadcasters to take steps to mitigate or justify that offence. How they do that editorially, is up to them."

