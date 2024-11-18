The new series of I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! has begun as the stars prepare for jungle life along with plenty of bushtucker trials ahead.

Many viewers will recognise the campmates' iconic jungle uniform which consists of blue t-shirts, khaki shirts with their name (although no numbers this season) printed on the back and jungle hats, along with their famous red trousers, shorts, and socks.

When it comes to the stars wearing the colour red, it isn't purely for aesthetic reasons - in fact, there is a disgusting reason behind this.

Bob McCarron, who viewers will know was a long-time medic on the show before he left in 2022, explained this detail to Woman’s Own, as per The Mirror.

The 2024 I'm a Celebrity campmates / ITV

Everyone on the show wears red socks in order to hide blood splatters from the many blood-sucking critters around them and also to help "disguise bloodstains" and hide any cuts, bruises or marks from viewers that they pick up in the challenges or day-to-day camp life.

It's not the first time McCarron has spoken about the grim realities of camp life that the celebs will face in the jungle - including the possibility of fungus growing on the campmates.

“Most people think of fungus as mushrooms but we have problems with the cast every year, especially women, growing fungus on certain body parts [breasts]," he revealed in a 2016 interview on the ITV 2 spin-off show Extra Camp.

"I’ve been instructing them to use the shower and personal hygiene a little bit more often.”

Let's hope this isn't a problem for the 2024 campmates who include WAG Coleen Rooney, Radio 1 DJs Dean McCullough and Melvin Odoom, McFly singer Danny Jones, Coronation Street's Alan Halsall and Saving Grace podcast host GK Barry, N-Dubz singer Tulisa Contostavlos, boxer Barry McGuigan, Strictly Come Dancing pro Oti Mabuse and Loose Women presenter and Journalist Jane Moore.

