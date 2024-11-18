Coleen Rooney hit with Wagatha Christie joke seconds into I'm a Celebrity

Coleen Rooney is part of this year's lineup of I'm A Celebrity, and it didn't take long for her to be called by her infamous "Wagatha Christie" nickname.

The moniker originated from the Agatha Christie-style sleuthing conducted by Coleen - who is the wife of Wayne Rooney - after she executed a sting to uncover the identity of the person in her circle who was leaking stories about her to the press.

It led to the highly public feud and court battle with fellow WAG Rebekah Vardy.

During the premiere episode of the ITV reality series on Sunday (November 17), Radio 1 DJ Dean McCullough made his grand arrival via skydive and he then had to choose between Coleen or his Radio 1 colleague Melvin Odoom to be his partner.

The moment Dean McCullough referred to Coleen Rooney as "Wagatha Christie" ITV

In the end, the radio DJ decided to go with Coleen, and that's when he couldn't help but call her by her iconic nickname.

"Melvin, I'm so so sorry! Wagatha Christie, you're coming with me!" Dean shouted, which caused Coleen to laugh and shake her head as the pair ran from the beach to their next destination.

Alongside Coleen, Dean and Melvin, other celebrities who are part of this year's lineup include McFly singer Danny Jones, Coronation Street's Alan Halsall and Saving Grace podcast host GK Barry, N-Dubz singer Tulisa Contostavlos, boxer Barry McGuigan, Strictly Come Dancing pro Oti Mabuse, and Loose Women presenter and Journalist, Jane Moore.

