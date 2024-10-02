GK Barry’s guide to surviving your first year at university

Your first weeks of university are a humbling experience. You’re thrust into a world of the unknown as you navigate learning how to use a washing machine yourself, cook your own food, budget better, and live with a group of total strangers. But, it’s definitely a lot of fun.

Sound familiar? You’re not on your own with this one. Statistics show that 36% of students’ biggest worries include personal finances, while 22% are worried about living independently.

Spoiler: It doesn’t have to be this way, and there are plenty of simple tips out there to help you feel like you’re finding your feet again.

So, we consulted TikTok royalty and once-student herself, GK Barry, on how you figure out what on earth you’re doing while having the best time.

Getty

You find yourself with housemates you’re not too keen on, what do you do?

“Eat their food and drink their drinks. God bless.”

Dream uni housemates?

“I would say Gordon Ramsay, because at least then he could cook a meal and Katie Price, because she'd know where to go out.”

Best uni nightclubs?

“I used to love a Pryzm - cheese room, R&B room, house room. Feel like you could be there all night, just rotating like some sort of rotisserie chicken. Great time.”

Pryzm

What’s the most bizarre meal you’ve ever made in halls?

“I would only eat pot noodles, so I wouldn't know. Pot noodles for the win.”

What were your biggest worries moving to university?

“Probably budgeting. I didn’t know how to save my money or what to spend it on. Also making friends and being without my family - they were my biggest worries, but I slayed it all.”

Top tips for anyone starting university this year?

“Join a Facebook or Instagram group, whatever there is to get to know people in your accommodation. You can make friends before you get there.

“Put your Find My Friends on so you know where your friends are at all times. Because sometimes, when you’re a little bit drunk, things get a bit messy.”

GK Barry and Harry Pinero have launched NationFried, a pop-up takeaway joint opened to celebrate the tasty benefits of Nationwide’s FlexStudent account, including £120 free Just Eat vouchers and £100 cash. To find out more, visit nationfried.co.uk

