Jill Scott has won I'm A Celebrity so that's a wrap on another year in the Australian outback.

The former England footballer said "I don't know why everyone voted" upon being crowned Queen of the jungle, beating former health secretary Matt Hancock who came third, and Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner who came second.

"We were one big team," she said upon winning. "I don't think there should be one winner, we couldn't have got through it without all of us, I think we've all been winners of I'm A Celebrity."

Meanwhile, Hancock left in third place and embraced his girlfriend - who he broke social distancing guidelines with last year - and gave everyone flashbacks to images revealing his affair.

Asked why he took part in the series, Hancock said: "I wanted to show what I'm like as a person."

"Lots of people come to me with pre-conceived ideas for obvious reasons, and I just wanted to be myself," he continued.

"But I also believe that for politicians as a whole, we don't come across as human enough. And this is probably the most extreme way of showing who you are."

Aside from that there were some gross eating trials and more deep chats that we've come accustomed to.

Here's what people made of the final dose of jungle action:

We can't wait for the next series.

