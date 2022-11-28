Jill Scott has won I'm A Celebrity so that's a wrap on another year in the Australian outback.
The former England footballer said "I don't know why everyone voted" upon being crowned Queen of the jungle, beating former health secretary Matt Hancock who came third, and Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner who came second.
"We were one big team," she said upon winning. "I don't think there should be one winner, we couldn't have got through it without all of us, I think we've all been winners of I'm A Celebrity."
Meanwhile, Hancock left in third place and embraced his girlfriend - who he broke social distancing guidelines with last year - and gave everyone flashbacks to images revealing his affair.
Asked why he took part in the series, Hancock said: "I wanted to show what I'm like as a person."
"Lots of people come to me with pre-conceived ideas for obvious reasons, and I just wanted to be myself," he continued.
"But I also believe that for politicians as a whole, we don't come across as human enough. And this is probably the most extreme way of showing who you are."
Aside from that there were some gross eating trials and more deep chats that we've come accustomed to.
Here's what people made of the final dose of jungle action:
\u201cJill Scott winning the Euros and ImACeleb in the SAME year!!\n\n#ImACelebrity\u201d— Baby thats keke palmer (@Baby thats keke palmer) 1669588492
\u201cOwen seeing his mum, he\u2019s so pure bless him\ud83e\udd79\n#ImACeleb #ImACelebrity\u201d— alice\u2077 \u262d \ud83c\udf0a \ud83d\udc69\u200d\ud83d\ude80 ARSD \ud83d\udccc fan account (@alice\u2077 \u262d \ud83c\udf0a \ud83d\udc69\u200d\ud83d\ude80 ARSD \ud83d\udccc fan account) 1669588449
\u201cwinning the euros AND i\u2019m a celeb in the same year she is THRIVING #imaceleb #ImACelebrity\u201d— meg\ud83c\udf52 (@meg\ud83c\udf52) 1669588608
\u201cI can't believe Matt Hancock did so much to raise awareness of dyslexia. I literally can't believe it. #ImACelebrity\u201d— Oonagh (@Oonagh) 1669588539
\u201cThe entire UK when Matt Hancock didn't win the final \ud83d\ude0c \n\n#ImACelebrity\u201d— William Crossley (@William Crossley) 1669589979
\u201cEveryone in the UK knows who should be Queen of the Jungle: #ImACelebrity #ImaCeleb\u201d— Alex K Phillips (@Alex K Phillips) 1669584961
\u201cCongratulations Jill for winning #ImACelebrity\n\nEuros legend \u26bd\nScrewfix Live Star\u2b50\nQueen of the jungle \ud83d\udc51\u201d— Screwfix (@Screwfix) 1669625951
\u201cpanic is over knowing that matt hancock isn\u2019t winning i\u2019m a celeb thank fuck #ImACelebrity\u201d— rach (@rach) 1669585855
\u201cYESSSS BRITISH PUBLIC I LOVE YOU THANK GODD #ImACeleb #ImACelebrity\u201d— tori (@tori) 1669585874
\u201cI think I\u2019ve seen this film before #ImACelebrity\u201d— Sophie Thompson (@Sophie Thompson) 1669586840
\u201cCongratulations to the simply brilliant @JillScottJS8 - massively well deserved #ImACelebrity #ImACeleb #QueenOfTheJungle\u201d— Sue Cleaver (@Sue Cleaver) 1669588913
\u201cHancock is a weak, vain man who ran away to the jungle to hide from his responsibility for the avoidable deaths of tens of thousands of vulnerable care home residents.\nLet's hope this is the last we see if him.\n#ImACelebrity\u201d— Mark Ingall lives in Bush Fair (@Mark Ingall lives in Bush Fair) 1669613100
\u201cMe sleeping tonight knowing Matt is gone and didn\u2019t win #ImACelebrity #ImACeleb\u201d— tferry472 (@tferry472) 1669585841
\u201cI think this sums up this season of im a celeb #imaceleb #imacelebrity\u201d— hayley\ud83c\udf84 - sean slater obsessed (@hayley\ud83c\udf84 - sean slater obsessed) 1669585086
We can't wait for the next series.
