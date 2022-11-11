We still can’t believe that Matt Hancock is in I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!, but it’s the MP who is currently stealing the limelight in the jungle.

Thursday night’s show saw him take on another trial and attempt to win meals for camp. Somehow, we expect this to be a running theme for the series…

The atmosphere in camp also remained a little strained, with talk turning to Hancock’s actions during lockdown.

Here’s what happened on the show last night.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Hancock takes on another trial

Matt Hancock takes on the 'The Tentacles of Terror' trial 🐙 | I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! www.youtube.com

Hancock headed down to the trial area after being voted to take on Tentacles Of Terror. He was tasked with entering an octopus-shaped cage submerged in water.

In order to win stars he’d need to hold his breath, dive down to separate tanks filled with critters and collect stars. The tanks contained everything from eels to mud crabs, while a baby crocodile swam around him during the trial.

"You must have met a few snakes in your time in Westminster," Ant said to him after he was submerged in water.

“I see what you did there,” he replied.

Hancock barely said a word to Ant and Dec as he went about the challenge, but he managed to win all 11 stars for camp.

He said afterwards: “I was ­absolutely petrified. I can’t believe it. I was so nervous. My heart was racing. I’m really proud of myself.”

Hancock confronted over covid rule breaking

Conversation in camp later turned to Hancock’s Covid rule breaking. The former health secretary admitted: “A lot of people had difficult times and then to see people who set the rules broke them, it was a slap in the face.

“I know how people felt and that’s why I resigned. Because I know how people felt. So, good on you for saying that.”

Thursday’s show also saw presenter Scarlette Douglas ask Hancock about the infamous moment he was caught having an affair during lockdown.

"It was hard. A lot of people had difficult times," she said. "And then to see that people that had kind of set the rules had then broken them, I think was a big slap in the face for everyone."

Douglas added: "There's a lot of things that happened with you during the times, which does make it difficult because people are angry and upset - emotions are running high.

"We are not going to ever exclude anyone. We want to make sure that everyone's a family, but if it does feel tough for the first few days, I'm sure you understand why."

"That's very good of you to say that,” he replied.

Speaking in the Bush Telegraph, Hancock then said: "Scarlette was very open and also very thoughtful and that's really what it's all about.

"Being able to talk about things, whether they're things you're proud of, or things you're not proud of."

The camp enjoys a few luxuries

The campmates get luxury items & Charlene can't hold her tears|I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! www.youtube.com

Hancock and Seann Walsh recruited Douglas and Jill Scott to take part in their secret mission on Thursday, and together they were able to win a set of luxury items for the group.

It meant that an emotional Charlene White was given a picture of her children, while Babatunde Aleshe was given a camera so he could take snapshots of his time in camp.

Scott had the chance to enjoy three plays of Sweet Caroline, which became the unofficial anthem of the Lionesses’s Euro 2022 win in the summer.

Together, the campmates gathered around the fire to belt out the song together.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.