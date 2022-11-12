It hasn't even been a week since the return of the much anticipated I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! – and we've already had one departure, two new arrivals, a handful of heated conversations, and now, the infamous eating challenge.

In Friday night's episode (November 11), campmates addressed the elephant in the room and pressed Matt Hancock on his rule-breaking behaviour during the pandemic.

He almost cried and said he was looking for forgiveness – before taking on the stomach-churning eating challenge with Boy George.

Here's what happened:

Campmates confront Matt Hancock about the pandemic

Campmates took the opportunity to probe the MP about the infamous moment he was caught having an affair with his aide Gina Colangelo during lockdown.

Radio host Chris Moyles candidly asked whether Hancock received a fine for breaking lockdown rules, to which he replied: "No, I did not."

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Journalist and Loose Women presenter Charlene White then quipped: "Matt, you were socialising with someone outside of your household," but Hancock insisted: "I didn't break any laws, it was guidance. But the problem was it was my guidance. It was a mistake because I fell in love with somebody. That's why I apologised for it."

Charlene responded: "It's massively bigger than that. My aunt died from Covid in the first wave. We couldn't go to the hospital to visit her. I had to sit by myself in the church at her funeral. We couldn't hug each other because we were following guidance.

"I get that you fell in love but sorry, for a lot of families like mine, doesn't really cut it."

Campmates confront Matt on the Pandemic | I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! www.youtube.com





When asked whether he regretted his handling of the pandemic, Hancock said: "No, I'm much more robust in my defence of it. There's reasons for all the decisions that were taken, ultimately those problems were caused by the virus not the people who were trying to solve the problems."

Moyles then handed the MP a backhanded compliment, saying people "were liking you on the telly on the briefings, you were very articulate and human and I think that's why a lot of people felt let down."

Once the conversation had calmed down, Hancock put his arms around White and admitted: "Do you know what it is actually, what I'm really looking for is a bit of forgiveness."

Fellow campmate Scarlette Douglas then admitted she "nearly cried" as the former health secretary said: "so did I."

ITV





However, while some campmates appeared more settled after they said what they had to say, Moyles was still frustrated.

Speaking to the Bush Telegraph, he admitted: "Honestly the way I feel now is he's pulled the mask slightly off his chin a little bit, but I still think he's not telling us the full truth."

He later told Douglas: "It was when he asked for forgiveness. I wanted to say 'forgiveness for what, Matt? What are you sorry for, being caught or having an affair, making bad decisions or lying? If you're going to be real then be real. I don't think he's being real and it's bugging me."





Boy George and Matt Hancock take on the infamous eating Bush Tucker trial

It was the moment I'm a Celebrity fans had been waiting for: the eating challenge.



At La Cucaracha Cafe on Friday night, Hancock and Boy George came face to face with a string of stomach-turning dishes, prompting Hancock to chow down on sheep vagina, camel penis and cow anus.

Meanwhile, George ate a variety of vegetarian meals, including vomit fruit.

Matt & Boy George face ' La Cucaracha Cafe' eating challenge| I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! www.youtube.com





The pair won a full house of 11 stars for camp, with BG saying: "I wanted to do a food trial but it was a lot worse than I thought."

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues tonight at 9pm on ITV.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

