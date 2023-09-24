Is Strictly haunted? Stars left 'hysterical' after spooky goings-on at studio

Stars of Strictly Come Dancing have reportedly been left spooked after concerns that the show’s main filming location might be haunted.

Show bosses are thought to be considering hiring professional exorcists and ghost hunters after a string of “unexplained” goings on at the BBC’s Elstree Studios in Hertfordshire.

Judges Motsi Mabusi and Craig Revel Horwood and professional dancers Dianne Buswell, Katya Jones, Nadiya Bychkova and Nancy Xu are among those on set who are “hysterical at the thought of having to go back and spend large amounts of time at Elstree”.

A source told The Sun on Sunday: “A number of the dancers and even one or two of the judges have experienced things that they cannot explain.”

“They’re so concerned they are going to have a meeting with producers, possibly next week, to explain their fears and get help. Several of them are going to ask the BBC execs to bring in an energy healer or an expert in ridding buildings of spirits and the paranormal.”

And it’s not the first time concerns about the studios have been raised after TV show Most Haunted filmed an episode there in 2005.

Then, host Yvette Fielding said: “Famous actors and crew would whisper to each other about personal objects being moved in the dressing rooms, showers being turned on full and worse, the sounds of children whispering and singing and men growling when no one was there.”

It comes as the more conventional Strictly Curse appears to have struck again for one of the contestants.

Eastenders actor Bobby Brazier split with his girlfriend Liberty Love in the run-up to the first episode of the new season last weekend.

A source told the Mail: “She and Bobby had been on and off but now it seems that it's over for good.”

The 20-year-old confirmed the news in a TikTok interview. Asked when he last “had a girl round to his place”, he responded: “Probably my ex-girlfriend months ago. I’m a nice person.”

On the reason for the split, he replied: “It didn’t match my priorities.”

Brazier is partnered with Australian Strictly professional Buswell.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.