On I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Jack Osbourne broke down in tears while opening up about his father Ozzy’s sudden death.

He told campmate Lisa Riley that although his dad had been unwell, his passing still came as a shock — “we didn’t know it would be that quick.”

Reflecting on Ozzy’s final concert with Black Sabbath, Jack described it as “the ultimate mic drop.”

He also revealed that his father “would be so supportive” of him being on the show.

In a quieter moment later, in the “Bush Telegraph” interview, Jack admitted he’s still “navigating it all” — it’s only been a few months, and the grief is still raw.

Why not read…

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings