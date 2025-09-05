Marjorie Taylor Greene's comments on Jeffrey Epstein scandal have left people shocked

Marjorie Taylor Greene has been offered a rare bit of praise from her critics over her stance on the Jeffrey Epstein files scandal.

Greene has long been a loyal MAGA proponent and a staunch supporter of Donald Trump , but the Epstein files scandal appears to be one significant topic she refuses to follow suit on.

Not only has Greene offered to read the Epstein accusers’ list on the House floor to avoid them being subjected to lawsuits, but she has also refuted Trump’s insistence that the Epstein files are a “ democrat hoax ”, despite promising to release them in his re-election campaign.

Greene is among just four Republican representatives who have signed a discharge petition calling for the Department of Justice to release all of the Epstein files – the Trump administration has described the petition as “a very hostile act”.

Speaking on Real America’s Voice, Greene said: “Today he (Trump) called it a hoax while these women were speaking out and they were saying, ‘We’re not a hoax, we’re human beings’.”

She continued: “It’s not a hoax because Jeffrey Epstein is a convicted pedophile … Every Republican should be able to sign onto this, and that’s the real hoax, that they’re afraid to sign onto it.”

Greene claimed: “One of the Trump admin officials came out and called this a ‘hostile act’ against the Trump administration. I take very big offence to that … The hostile act was Jeffrey Epstein raping 14-year-old girls. That was the hostile act and it’s not a hoax.”

Some people couldn’t believe that they found themselves agreeing with the frequently controversial Congresswoman.

“It’s a sure sign of the apocalypse when I find myself in agreement with MTG, but when you’re right, you’re right,” someone argued.

One user wrote: “Hell has officially frozen over.”

Another said: “MTG has found her voice and is actually doing something good. Unbelievable.”

“I didn’t have it on my bingo card that I would be cheering on MTG. That’s how bad this is,” argued another.

Someone else wrote: “Insane world we live in where MTG is the voice of truth.”

