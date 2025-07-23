Listen to Ozzy Osbourne call out this absurd truth about Donald Trump

This clip of Ozzy Osbourne making a very good point about President Donald Trump has resurfaced after the rock and roll legend passed away on Tuesday (July 22) at the age of 76.

Speaking on The Osbournes Podcast with his wife Sharon, daughter Kelly, and son Jack, Ozzy called out the absurdity of Trump potentially being able to start World War Three despite not being able to own a firearm because he's a convicted felon.

In the United States all states except Vermont generally restrict firearm access after a person has been convicted of a felony, yet Trump has access to the military and nuclear weapons.

